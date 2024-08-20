Taiwan’s Generous Rice Donation Assists SVG Post-Beryl

Taiwan donates over 100 tonnes of Rice to SVG

Today, August 19th 2024, the Government of the Republic of China on Taiwan donated over 100 tonnes of rice as part of efforts to assist this country in its relief and recovery work in the aftermath of hurricane Beryl.

Speaking with the API, Taiwan’s Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines Her Excellency Fiona Fan said the donation is a symbol of Taiwan’s love and friendship for the people of this country.

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture Hon. Saboto Caesar, in accepting the donation, said hurricane Beryl significantly impacted this country’s food security and thanked the Government and people of Taiwan for the donation.

Minister Caesar said the rice will be distributed jointly through the Ministry of National Mobilisation and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries Rural Transformation and Labour.

The handing over ceremony took place earlier today at the Campden Park Container Port.