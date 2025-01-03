Taiwan Donates 29 Agricultural Tools, 44,000 Seedlings to Farmers

A handing-over ceremony was held at the Orange Hill Biotechnology Centre. Under the Banana Revitalization Project, twenty-nine (29) pieces of agricultural equipment were officially handed over to the Ministry of Agriculture by the Republic of China on Taiwan. Additionally, 44,000 high-quality seedlings were distributed as part of the Agriculture Productivity Recovery Project.

Safiya Horne-Bique, CEO of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund, emphasised the shared vision of resilience, sustainability, and self-sufficiency that underscores the initiative. “Since its inception, the Agriculture Productivity Recovery Project has reached over 1,500 households, positively impacting more than 5,000 individuals,” she said.

She extended heartfelt gratitude to the Republic of China on Taiwan for their unwavering support and commended the contributions of families, volunteers, and ambassadors who have helped expand the initiative nationwide.

H.E. Fiona Huei-Chun Fan, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) highlighted the collaborative efforts between Taiwan and the Ministry of Agriculture in rebuilding and enhancing agricultural systems following the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl.

Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour praised the resilience of farmers and the efforts to address challenges faced in 2024, including droughts and Hurricane Beryl. He emphasized the importance of food and nutrition security, urging communities to adopt backyard farming while supporting agro-processing and local production. Minister Caesar also mentioned that plans for 2025 include expanding seedling distribution, improving extension services, and launching a $2 million youth initiative in partnership with Taiwan.