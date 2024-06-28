Taiwan donates to Diamond Village football competition

Taiwan Supports Football in Diamond Village

The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) donated whistles to match officials and shin guards to teams playing the opening match in the Hairoun Village Ram / Caesar’s Real Estate Diamond Village Football Competition on Sunday June 23′.

12 teams are participating in this year’s competition at the Diamond Playing Field.

Toshika Browne received the whistles from Nekisha Andrews on behalf of the match officials.

Ari Charles received the donation of shin guards for members of Caesar’s Real Estate – World Eleven, while Kevin Francis received on behalf of the Classic Eleven football team.

Caesar’s Real Estate – World Eleven defeated Classic Eleven three (3) goals to one (1) in the opening encounter on Sunday.