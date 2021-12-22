Taiwan Donates Ten Thousand Rapid Tests Kits To SVG

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues its surge globally, the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues its fight to curb the spread of the virus.

On Wednesday, December 22, 2021, a donation of 10,000 rapid test kits from the Government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) were received by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines at Cabinet room.

Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Vincent and the Grenadines His Excellency Peter Sha-Li Lan on behalf of the Government of Kaohsiung City (Taiwan) along with Eternal Materials Co. Ltd, presented the donation to Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Ralph Gonsalves and Minister of Health Hon. St. Clair Prince. They received 5,000 packs of antigen rapid test kits and 5,000 packs of antibody rapid test kits.

Prime Gonsalves expressed his gratitude to the Government and people of the ROC namely the Mayor of the Kaohshiung City Hon. Chi-mai Chen, Chairman of Eternal Materials and Co. Ltd Kuo Lun Kao and Chairman of Kaohshiung City International Exchange Affairs Association Yi Heng Chen who attended the ceremony virtually.