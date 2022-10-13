Taiwan donates US$40,000 to Everything Vincy Expo 2022

The Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) is once more partnering with Invest SVG for the hosting of the Everything Vincy Expo 2022.

Ambassador Peter Sha-Li Lan presented a cheque for US$40,000 to the Executive Director, Ms Annette Mark, and other members of staff at the Embassy in Kingstown, on the 3rd of October 2022.

This generous gift was made possible by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and will provide financial support towards the hosting of the Expo.

The Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) has been supporting our expo since 2018, clearly demonstrating a strong commitment to the work of Invest SVG and concern for the well-being and growth and development of the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Everything Vincy Expo 2022 will be held from 24th October to 28th October at the Geest Cargo Terminal and will be open to the public from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM each day.

There is no entrance fee to enter the Expo site, but there will be a nominal charge to enter the events taking place every night on the ‘Volcano Stage’, the largest of three stages at this year’s Expo.

There will be two secondary stages called the ‘Sun’ and ‘Moon’ Stages, respectively. One hundred and twenty exhibitors are expected to participate in this year’s event.

One of the primary objectives of the Expo is to ascertain new entrants into the Vincentian market and to determine what other levels of assistance are required to support Vincentian innovators and entrepreneurs, to bring them to export-readiness.

It is anticipated that attendance at the Expo will provide the exhibitors with product development opportunities, as well as the transformational growth required to derive further impetus.

Invest SVG extends a sincere thank you again to the Republic of China (Taiwan) for the generous assistance and continued support of the development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Source : Invest SVG