Taiwan expanding support to SVG in the areas of Health, ICT, Other

Taiwan’s Ambassador to St Vincent & the Grenadines Peter Sha-Li Lan says his country’s Technical Mission is expanding its services on the island.

Originally serving farmers, the Mission has expanded its services. Members of the mission are now providing assistance in ICT, public health and economic empowerment.

This expansion is meant to help St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) recover from April 2021 volcanic eruptions.

In the area of Health, Taiwan is working with the SVG Ministry of Health to improve the emergency response system, according to Ambassador Sha-Li Lan (Taiwan).

Ambassador Sha-Li LAN said a delegation will come to SVG for training to enable hospital staff to take the necessary measures at accident sites and other off-site locations. Many lives will be saved, he said.

Every time there’s an accident out there, police, coast guards, or others are first on the scene, not hospital staff. We can save a lot of lives if we train these personnel to perform CPR correctly and other measures on the scene. “That’s the fundamental spirit of the training program,” he said.

Ambassador Sha-Li LAN was speaking on the WEFM issue at hand programme last Sunday when he highlighted the expansion in assistance. Taiwan and St Vincent and the Grenadines established diplomatic relations in 1981.