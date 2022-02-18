Taiwan funds SVG Women Empowerment Initiative

The Republic of China on Taiwan and the Government of SVG today signed an agreement funding the Women’s Empowerment Initiative.

The initiative seeks to help women with small enterprises develop their skills and product line. They would be aided with business sessions ranging from product development to marketing through the Centre for Enterprise Development. At the end of the training, business owners will receive grants to help fund their businesses.

At the signing ceremony held at the Ministry of Finance, Taiwanese Ambassador His Excellency Peter Sga-Li Lan expressed his pleasure in partnering in this venture and continues to support programmes that would contribute to the development of women.

Minister of Finance Hon Camillo Gonsalves encouraged all female entrepreneurs whether; they have startup businesses or seeking to expand their businesses, to take advantage of the programme.

The project runs from March to June 2022. Application forms are available at the Centre for Enterprise Development.