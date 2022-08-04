Taiwan grateful for SVG’s unwavering support as China aggresses

St Vincent Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves and his government were thanked on Thursday for their unwavering support for Taiwan.

Taiwan’s Director-General of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York / Head of UN Affairs Task Force in New York, Ambassador James K.J Lee, expressed gratitude.

K.J Lee praised the SVG government and people for their swift and unwavering support of Taiwan against China’s aggression after Nancy Pelosi, the United States Speaker of the House, visited Taiwan.

Gonsalves called on China on Wednesday to stop military exercises aimed at Taiwan.

From August 4 to 7, the Chinese military on Tuesday will hold live-fire drills in six maritime areas surrounding the self-ruled island and their respective airspace, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

“Taiwan and mainland China have had a dispute since 1949. Chinese civilization includes the bought people of Taiwan and mainland China. There are different legitimate political expressions of the Chinese civilization in the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of China on Taiwan”.

In his words, Gonsalves stated that no matter how great the challenge, no matter how great the contradictions, whatever the difficulties, they must resolve their differences peacefully.

“Now, It is surely excessive with the response, because the speaker of the US House Of Representative Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan, that you have all this Saber rattling. It does nothing for World Peace. It does nothing for peace against the Taiwan Straits. It does nothing for the reconciliation of peoples in the same civilization with separate legitimate political expressions. It does nothing to aid any resolution of any conflict, in fact, It exacerbates the problems and worse it has a spillover effect on the rest of the world”, Gonsalves said.

On Thursday China fired multiple missiles toward waters near northeastern and southwestern Taiwan on Thursday, the island’s Defense Ministry said, as Beijing makes good on its promise that Taipei will pay a price for hosting US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The Chinese military’s Eastern Theater Command said in a statement that multiple missiles had been fired into the sea off the eastern part of Taiwan. It said all the missiles hit their target accurately.

Gonsalves said on NBC radio shortly before leaving for New York that given the turmoil already in the world in the political system and the global economy, exacerbated already by the war in Ukraine and now worsening tensions across the Taiwan Strait, it affects people not only within the Chinese civilization but also countries such as St Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to Gonsalves, settling disputes peacefully is preferable to warring and warring.