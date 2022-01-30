Taiwan (ICDF) offers Vincentians the opportunity to learn Mandarin

Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) will be offering some thirty Vincentians the opportunity to learn Mandarin.

Mandarin language, also called Northern Chinese, Chinese (Pinyin) Guanhua, is the most widely spoken form of Chinese.

The introductory course, which begins in February, will be held over four months, from February 8th-June 16th, 2022, at St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) Villa Campus.

The classes are scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Ms Huang Yu H ui, the facilitator of the language course, said that the Mandarin course would be especially beneficial to persons interested in applying for scholarships to study in Taiwan.