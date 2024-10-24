Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Lin Chai-Lung to Visit SVG

Groundbreaking Ceremony for Acute Care Hospital in Arnos Vale

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will host the Republic of China on Taiwan’s Foreign Minister His Excellency Lin Chai-Lung as Special Envoy of President Lai Ching-te, on an official visit from October 26-28, 2024.

The Minister along with his delegation will arrive at the Argyle International Airport on October 26 at 2pm.

From there, the delegation will travel to Arnos Vale for the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the construction of the Acute Care Hospital at Arnos Vale scheduled to begin at 4pm.

On October 27 at 9am, the Foreign Minister and his delegation will visit the Technical Missions at Orange Hill and Rabacca where there will be a short ceremony.

Chia-lung embarked on an 11-day trip to Taiwan’s Caribbean and Latin American allies Oct. 23, underscoring the government’s dedication to strengthening the country’s diplomatic relationships, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Appointed as President Lai Ching-te’s special envoy, Lin will also attend SVG’s 45th Independence Day celebrations Oct. 27, the MOFA said. The minister will additionally meet with Governor-General Susan D. Dougan and Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves to exchange opinions on areas of mutual concern and the direction of future cooperation, the ministry added.

Taiwan and its Caribbean and Latin American allies enjoy robust bilateral partnerships, with close cooperation in areas spanning agriculture, education, information and communications technology, medical care, public health and women’s empowerment, the MOFA said.