Taiwan Medical Team Brings Expertise to SVG

Taiwan Medical Mission Opens in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

The Opening Ceremony of the Taiwan Medical Mission was held on March 10, 2025, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Consumer Affairs. This initiative, organized by the Ministry of Health and the Environment in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan), underscores Taiwan’s ongoing commitment to strengthening healthcare in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

A team of five specialists from Mackay Memorial Hospital (MMH) in Taiwan will provide medical assistance in cardiology, neurology, ENT, and emergency medicine from March 10-21 at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH), the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre (MMDC), and Poly Clinics. Led by Director Tsai Weide, this marks the second medical mission from MMH to SVG.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Fiona Fan highlighted Taiwan’s dedication to improving healthcare and fostering regional partnerships. She expressed gratitude for SVG’s steadfast support of Taiwan’s inclusion in the World Health Organization (WHO). Prior to the event, Ambassador Fan also handed over an ambulance to the government of SVG, emphasizing Taiwan’s unwavering support for the nation, particularly for the people of Union Island who require emergency medical services.

Ambassador Fan also cited the Arnos Vale Acute Care Hospital as a flagship project that symbolizes Taiwan’s commitment to enhancing SVG’s healthcare infrastructure. “This hospital represents more than just an investment in bricks and mortar—it is an investment in the future, a pillar of strength that will provide Vincentians with critical healthcare services on an unprecedented scale,” she stated.

Minister of Health Hon. St. Clair Prince welcomed the Taiwanese medical team and commended Taiwan’s continued support, including the construction of the Arnos Vale Acute Care Hospital, the provision of medical teams, and the donation of the newly arrived ambulance. He also praised the visiting specialists for their role in capacity building, particularly through the organization of four medical workshops.

Following the opening ceremony, Ambassador Fan visited the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where she met with doctors performing critical treatments and observed the Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS) workshops. These sessions, designed for healthcare workers, police officers, coast guard personnel, and firefighters, aim to enhance emergency medical response capabilities across SVG.

Taiwan’s partnership with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is built on shared values and a commitment to global cooperation. Together, both nations will continue working toward a healthier, more resilient future for all.