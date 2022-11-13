Taiwan pledges US$100,000 in flood relief to St Lucia

Taiwan Pledges US$100,000 Flood Relief Donation To Saint Lucia

Taiwan has pledged a $100,000 donation to Saint Lucia to aid in the island’s recovery from recent floods that wreaked havoc in the island’s northern region.

Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan announced the donation.

The country’s Central News Agency (CNA) cited a statement from the Foreign Ministry stating that the funds would aid Saint Lucia’s reconstruction efforts.

CNA also reported that Taiwan would provide additional aid if necessary.

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) of Saint Lucia has reported that the disaster level after the recent floods has increased to two on a scale of four due to the severity of the North’s damage.

Coordinating the distribution of relief supplies to households and communities affected by the November 6 trough system was the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC).

Damage Analysis and Needs Assessment (DANA) teams have been deployed to affected communities to determine the assistance-required needs of households and communities.

Assessments will continue throughout the following weeks.

Source : CNA