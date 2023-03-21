Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen to visit Belize in early April

Taiwan’s President to transit US on Central America trip

President Tsai Ing-Wen of the Republic of China (Taiwan) will lead an official trip to Belize in early April 2023.

In addition to meeting with Prime Minister John Briceo, the Cabinet, and other members of parliament, President Tsai Ing-Wen will give a speech during a Joint Session of Parliament.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Immigration will hold an exhibition of micro, small, and medium-sized businesses to showcase the Women Economic Empowerment Programme, which it co-implements with the Government of Taiwan.

During her two tenure as president, this will be President Tsai’s second visit to Belize.

The Belizean government reaffirmed its recognition of the Republic of China (Taiwan) as a sovereign and independent nation last week.

It was mentioned that Belize and Taiwan will seek to deepen their cordial bilateral ties on the basis of shared principles, respect for the rule of law, democracy, and human rights, and mutual interests.

On the basis of self-determination, Belize thinks that Taiwan’s people should be recognized as an independent nation with full membership in international organizations.

Source : AP