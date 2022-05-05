Taiwan provides bursaries to students throughout the Grenadines

The fourth and last batch of Taiwan Bursaries scholarship 2021-2022 was presented to students in the Grenadines by Ambassador Peter Sha-Li Lan of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

On 29 April 2022, the bursaries were presented at an awards ceremony at Bequia SDA Secondary School.

Students from Bequia, Canouan, Mayreau, and Union Islands were among the recipients

During the presentation ceremony, Ambassador Lan said education is the best investment.

“SVG has been a faithful friend to Taiwan for 41 years, so Taiwan would like to share the experience with them”, Li Lan stated.

Ambassador Lan also pointed out that ever since the launching of the Bursary Programme in 1998, more than 11,000 local SVG students from primary, secondary to Tertiary schools have already benefited.

His Excellency encourages the students to stay focused on their studies.

Hon Curtis King, Minister of Education, and Hon Frederick Stephenson, Minister of Public Service, also attended the ceremony.