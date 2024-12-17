Taiwan Donates 10,000 Sacks of Rice to SVG

Taiwan Embassy Donates Relief Items to SVG Following Hurricane Beryl

The Embassy of The Republic of China on Taiwan hosted a ceremony to officially hand over relief items to the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The donation, comprising a total of five containers of rice with a total of 10,000 sacks, follows the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl. The event took place at the Taiwanese Embassy.

The ceremony was attended by key officials, including the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Nerissa Gittens Mc Millian, Taiwan’s Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Her Excellency Fiona Fan, and the Minister of Agriculture Hon. Saboto Caesar.

In her remarks, Permanent Secretary Gittens Mc Millian emphasized the importance of the collaboration between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Taiwan, stating, “this shows the depth of the collaboration between St. Vincent and Taiwan.”

Ambassador Fiona Fan expressed Taiwan’s commitment to its enduring friendship with St. Vincent and the Grenadines, highlighting Taiwan’s support for both immediate relief and long-term development initiatives. She noted that this is the second rice donation for the year and spoke about upcoming opportunities for Vincentians to study in Taiwan. “Taiwan values its friendship with St. Vincent deeply,” she said. “By 2025, 120 students are expected to benefit from scholarships to study in Taiwan, further strengthening the bonds between our nations.”

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Saboto Caesar, extended his gratitude for the donation, highlighting its broader significance. “It’s not just about the rice; it’s about the love between us,” he said. “This donation complements our food security efforts and reflects the strong partnership we share with Taiwan.”

The donation underscores the enduring partnership between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Taiwan and reflects Taiwan’s dedication to providing humanitarian assistance and supporting sustainable development initiatives in the region.