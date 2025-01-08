Taiwan & SVG Collaborate on Community Revitalization Efforts

SVG ‘S EMBASSY IN TAIWAN MAKES DONATION

The Republic of China On Taiwan and St. Vincent and the Grenadines continue to strengthen relations.

Earlier today, donations were made to a number of state and non-state entities through the St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Embassy in Taiwan and the Republic of China On Taiwan’s Embassy here.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Her Excellency Ambassador Fiona Hui-Chan Fan expressed her gratitude to the contributors stating that “It is a testament to the joint commitment to community revitalization through education, agriculture, sports and culture.”

Ambassador Fan praised H. E. Andrea Bowman, Ambassador of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the Republic of China on Taiwan and extended gratitude to her for her initiative. “Her efforts made a difference in the lives of communities in both countries, enhancing people to people links. This is a tangible embodiment of our shared vision, symbolizing unity and resilience”.

Minister of Education Hon. Curtis King was also present and expressed appreciation stating, “We have to acknowledge and show appreciation to our people for their resilience and more and more for their remarkable spirits of solidarity, that love and that willingness to help in the face of adversity.”

Items donated include toiletries, electronics, light hardware and protective gear, all from Taiwanese and Vincentians living in Taiwan.

Recipients of the items were the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health, the Zero Hunger Trust Fund, the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO), SVG Cycling Union and the Nine Nights of Lights Committee.