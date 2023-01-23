Taiwan to assist Vincentian women in the development of several skill sets

Signing ceremony of the Women’s Empowerment Project programme

The Ministry of National Mobilisation in partnership with the Embassy of the Republic of China in Taiwan, will hold a signing ceremony on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Blue Lagoon Hotel and Marina.

This signing event is a continuation of efforts to support and strengthen current enabling settings for women’s empowerment. The duration of this curriculum would be seven months.

The primary goal of this program is to aid in the technical development of Vincentian women in various skill sets in response to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hon. Dr. Orando Brewster, His Excellency Ambassador Peter Lan, and Chief of the Technical Mission Kevin Lin will preside over the signing ceremony. Participants in the program would be in attendance at the signing ceremony. Kingdom Life Tabernacle, Vincyklus Inc., Caribbean Women in Leadership (CIWiL), Bequia Threadworks, RedRoot SVG Inc., SVG Girl Guides Association, National Council of Women, WAM/Vincyklus Inc., and Generation Next are among those who have received awards.

Source : MONM