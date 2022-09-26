Taiwan to award $26,000 grants to 3 female Vincentian entrepreneurs

Three female business owners are the lucky winners of the Business Plan Competition held under the Women’s Empowerment Project — SVG. Ten (10) female entrepreneurs pitched before a seven-member panel at the Blue Lagoon Conference Room, hoping to secure a winning spot. In the end, the judges determined that the winners were:

My Crown of Curls — Ranique John

Samantha Paperwork Designs — Samantha Robinson

Ambrosia Foods — Avanell DaSilva

They would each receive grants of EC$26,000 as their prizes. On 15 September, they were among the thirty-eight (38) female entrepreneurs who received grants from the government of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

A total of EC$285,000 was disbursed in three categories, with the finalists for Business Plan Competition receiving EC$9,300 each. The Competition was the final activity under the second cohort of the project, which ran from March to July.

The third has already started with the application and selection process and training is set to commence on 11 October. The Women’s Empowerment Project — SVG is an initiative entitled ‘Assisting the Economic Empowerment of Women in Latin America and the Caribbean in the Post-Pandemic of COVID-19’.

The objective is to boost the country’s economy following the impact of the pandemic and maintain social stability by strengthening women’s economic empowerment through employment and entrepreneurship.

It is being implemented by the Centre for Enterprise Development Inc. (CED). The project ends on 31 December 2022.