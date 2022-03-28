Volcanic ash cleanup program in Northern St Vincent supported by Taiwan

Taiwan is lending its assistance to the people of St Vincent as the work continues to remove the remaining volcanic ash from the April 2021 eruption of the La Soufriere.

The clean-up work covers several River Crossings from Orange Hill to Fancy.

With a total budget of US $1.7 million, 350 to 400 Vincentians will benefit from employment through the entire project.

At the launching ceremony, Ambassador Lan reiterated Taiwan’s strong commitment to supporting the rehabilitation and reconstruction process of St Vincent and the Grenadines after the eruptions of volcano La Soufrière in April 2021.

An estimated volume of 82,000 yard³ of debris and volcano ashes deposit would be cleaned up in North Windward so the river water can flow at a safe and desired level.