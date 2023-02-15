Taiwan will increase scholarships for students from St Vincent

Taiwan will expand the number of scholarships for St. Vincent and the Grenadines students to study in Taiwan, according to President Tsai Ing-wen.

Tsai spoke on Tuesday, when she met with the foreign minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Keisal Peters.

Tsai states in her speech that Taiwan and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are strengthening their connection with every contact. Since 2004, more than 200 students from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have studied in Taiwan, according to Tsai. Tsai asserts that Taiwan would expand the number of scholarships in order to promote cultural exchange among students.

She suggests that in the post-COVID-19 period, both nations should likewise focus on rebuilding the economy and empowering women. Tsai says that Taiwan will give St. Vincent and the Grenadines women with business development resources and technical training.