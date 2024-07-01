TAIWAN AND SVG MAINTAIN CLOSE TIES

Minister of Finance Hon. Camillo Gonsalves asserts that the friendship between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China on Taiwan is solid and unwavering. Addressing a reception to celebrate Taiwan’s 113th National Day on Tuesday, Minister Gonsalves said Taiwan has remained steadfast in its commitment to assisting in the growth and development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“We have forged that brotherhood and that friendship, for decades now, and I believe it is a friendship that continues to grow from strength to strength,” the Finance Minister said.

Minister Gonsalves added that it is a relationship based on principle and mutual respect, pointing to SVG’s continued advocacy for Taiwan to be part of the World Health Assembly and other international bodies.

“We believe that we measure the friendship by the strength of solidarity between our two countries…the bonds of friendship and solidarity go two ways and what little we can do to help, we will always help the people of Taiwan. So, we use our voice in ways that Taiwan themselves cannot because they have been unjustly and unfairly excluded from international bodies due to an incorrect reading of an old security council resolution,” the Minister said.

The Republic of China on Taiwan celebrated its 113th National Day on Tuesday October 8, 2024. Among those in attendance were Governor General Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan, ROC’ s Ambassador to SVG Her Excellency Fiona Fan, Senior Government Officials, Ambassadors, Cabinet Ministers and alumni of Taiwan ICDF.