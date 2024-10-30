Taiwan’s Chia-Lung Celebrates Groundbreaking of Acute Care Facility

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister HE Lin Chia-Lung Celebrates Groundbreaking of State-of-the-Art Acute Care Hospital in Arnos Vale

In a landmark moment for the healthcare sector, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister, His Excellency Lin Chia-Lung, joined members of Parliament, government officials, and community leaders at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new state-of-the-art Acute Care Hospital at Arnos Vale.

The groundbreaking was held on the eve of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Independence Day, marking a significant milestone in the longstanding friendship and cooperation between Taiwan and St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

Addressing the gathering, H.E Lin Chia-Lung expressed his delight at visiting St. Vincent and the Grenadines, describing it as a “beautiful country, rich in natural resources and cultural diversity.”

“Taiwan and St. Vincent and the Grenadines established diplomatic ties in 1981, and over the past 43 years, our nations have forged a strong and mutually beneficial partnership,” he stated.

His Excellency highlighted Taiwan’s commitment to supporting SVG in various sectors, including infrastructure, public health, agriculture, ICT, education, and the empowerment of women and youth.

He noted that the Acute Care Hospital is a key achievement in this partnership and a milestone that showcases Taiwan’s dedication to SVG’s development. The Project is overseen by the Taiwanese company OECC, which was also involved in the construction of the Argyle International Airport terminal building.

The Taiwanese Foreign Minister also underscored the impact of this healthcare investment, noting that the hospital will “not only modernize medical care in St. Vincent but also create numerous job opportunities for the local population.” He emphasized the importance of providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality healthcare infrastructure as a central pillar of cooperation between Taiwan and SVG.

“Like Taiwan, St. Vincent is a resilient and vibrant democracy. Our friendship stands strong, and our commitment to deepening ties will continue to benefit both our nations as we move into the future,” he remarked.

The event concluded with the Foreign Minister extending his best wishes for the continued prosperity and friendship of both Taiwan and SVG. “Today, we lay the foundation not only for a new hospital but for a future of strengthened collaboration and growth for our two great nations,” he said.