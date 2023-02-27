Talks between President and civil society groups begin in Suriname

In an effort to de-escalate the high political tensions in the country, President Chandrikapersad Santokhi has begun hearings with various civil society organizations and groups, but two significant factions have refused to participate in the consultations.

After a peaceful demonstration on February 17 turned into large-scale riots in the capital Paramaribo, during which numerous businesses were looted and destroyed and the Parliament building was attacked by demonstrators, the head of state stated that he wanted input from society in order to adjust his policy.

Trade Union C-47 and the Association of Economists in Suriname (VES) have stated that they will not participate in the conversations with the head of government, despite the fact that Santokhi has indicated that he wishes to engage in dialogue with all organizations.

Robby Berenstein, head of C-47, is dissatisfied with the implementation of the trade union’s earlier requests to the government and so sees no reason to speak with Santokhi again unless the government takes tangible action.

The President will hear from the business community, trade unions, private people, social groups, political parties, and social groups. Last Friday, the president told the National Assembly that he will devote two weeks to these discussions. The period will be extended if required.

“We are first interested in the progress of the items we have requested. Before you start talking about national discussion, you should start answering this question. We have no idea where the conversation should go,” added Berenstein.

VES claimed similar reasons for its non-participation in the consultations, but stated that it is willing to provide actual support for a strong economy in the country.

According to a letter from the organization to the president, the June 2020 and other consultation recommendations have not been followed.

VES asserts it advised the president early on to initiate a national dialogue. Unfortunately, this was disregarded, and it was reported that the administration was oblivious to the cries of society.

“On June 16, 2020, we encouraged you to promptly implement the required “unpopular” economic measures. In consequence, the derailed economy would regain balance within a year. Since then, however, you have persistently disregarded the dozens of views issued by the VES, and your government has remained oblivious to the consequences we have attempted to protect you from,” the VES added.

The Surinamese Association of Journalists (SVJ) was one among the organisations received by President Santokhi on Sunday. Throughout the conversation, the SVJ emphasized the significance of press freedom and the right to free speech.

Regarding the freedom of expression of citizens, the media organization explained that in addition to the citizen’s responsibility to comply with laws and regulations, the government has a significant constitutional obligation to ensure that this right of citizens is not hindered or limited, while ensuring the safety of society.

The SVJ has highlighted that it is intolerable that on the guise of protecting security, the fundamental right of citizens to express their opinion freely and to hold protest demonstrations will be curtailed by the government.

Source : CMC