Tambrin Learning launches CPEA test prep challenge for Caribbean students

Tambrin Learning, a leading online educational platform, is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated CPEA Test Prep Challenge, aimed at providing students with valuable resources and support as they prepare for the upcoming Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) on May 15th and 16th, 2024.

The CPEA Test Prep Challenge kicked off on April 27th, 2024, and is being held exclusively on the Tambrin Learning platform. Designed to offer a fun and engaging learning experience for students, the challenge features a variety of interactive quizzes, mock exams, past papers, and other learning resources tailored to the CPEA, SEA, PEP, and CSEC curriculum.

“At Tambrin Learning, we are committed to empowering students with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed,” said Shamir Saddler, Chairman at Tambrin Learning. “The CPEA Test Prep Challenge provides an innovative platform for students to reinforce their understanding of key concepts and build confidence ahead of the exams.”

Jayden Hector from Grenada has been named as the winner of the inaugural CPEA Test Prep Challenge, clinching the top marks in the Mathematics category. Jayden’s exceptional performance showcases his dedication to academic excellence and mastery of mathematical concepts crucial for success in the upcoming exams. As winners of the challenges, participants will receive exciting prizes including smartphones, Amazon gift cards, and exclusive Tambrin merchandise. Congratulations to Jayden on this remarkable achievement, and commend all participants for their hard work and commitment to academic success.

In light of the upcoming exams, Tambrin Learning has organized two additional challenges scheduled for Saturday, May 4th, and Saturday, May 11th, 2024, at 10:00 AM. These challenges will offer students further opportunities to practice and refine their skills in a supportive online environment.

The Tambrin Learning platform is renowned for its user-friendly interface, personalized learning pathways, and comprehensive educational resources. By participating in the CPEA Test Prep Challenge, students can access high-quality study materials, track their progress, and collaborate with peers, all from the comfort of their own homes.

To register for the upcoming challenges and access the full range of CPEA test preparation resources, students can visit the Tambrin Learning platform at tambrin.com.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Jayme Hoyte at 1868-293-8030.

About Tambrin Learning:

Tambrin Learning is a leading online educational platform dedicated to providing students with engaging and effective learning experiences. With a focus on personalized learning pathways, interactive resources, and expert guidance, Tambrin Learning empowers students to achieve academic success and unlock their full potential. Tambrin Learning Powered by SmartTerm