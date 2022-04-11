TAP Air Portugal has completely restored its flight operations to Brazil

After two years of impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic, TAP Air Portugal is back in full force in Brazil. The airline is now operating all the routes it served in April 2019 and has even added additional flights in specific routes. Let’s investigate further.

As of April 2022, TAP Air Portugal has completely restored its flight operations in Brazil. According to data provided by Cirium, TAP is scheduling 65 weekly flights between Portugal to Brazil this month, one short of the 66 it had in the same month of 2019. It has also restored the seat capacity, putting up over 18,300 seats available every week between both countries.

In terms of routes, TAP Portugal has also restored the 12 routes it had in the pre-pandemic market, including ten from Lisbon and one from Porto.

TAP Portugal’s most important route connects Lisbon with São Paulo Guarulhos, with two daily flights. These are TAP’s routes between both countries:

From Lisbon: Belem (two weekly flights), Brasilia (five weekly flights), Belo Horizonte (six weekly flights) Fortaleza (six weekly flights), Rio de Janeiro (ten weekly flights), Sao Paulo (14 weekly flights), Natal (five weekly flights), Porto Alegre (three weekly flights), Recife (seven weekly flights), and Salvador de Bahía (five weekly flights). From Porto: Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, with one weekly flight each.

TAP has added flights in the routes from Lisbon to Belo Horizonte, Fortaleza, Rio de Janeiro, and Natal. Meanwhile, the airline still has to fully restore its pre-pandemic connectivity to São Paulo, Porto Alegre and the routes from Porto.