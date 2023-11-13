Barrouallie men charged with Unlawful Possession of Firearm and Ammunition

On 11 November, Police arrested and jointly charged Ashano Benjamin, a 26 years old Tax Officer, and Kemani Gould, a 27 years old Labourer both of Barroullie with Possession of an Unlawful Firearm and six (6) rounds of Ammunition.

The Accused men allegedly had in their possession one (1) .40 Smith and Westson Firearm and six (6) rounds of .40 ammunition without a licence issued under the Firearms Act. The incident occurred in Arnos Vale between 12:00 pm and 4:20 pm on 27 October.

The Accused men appeared at the Serious Offences Court on Monday, November 13, 2023, to answer the charge. They pleaded not guilty and were granted bail in the sum of fifteen thousand dollars ($15,000.00) each with one surety.

They were ordered to surrender all travel documents and report to the Barrouallie Police Station every Friday between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Stop notices were placed at all ports of entrance and exit.

The matter was adjourned to 13 December, 2023.

Source : RSVGPF