Police Arrest and Charge Taxi Driver with Multiple Firearm Offenses

Police arrested and charged Rogen Francois, a 37-year-old taxi driver from Rose Bank, with multiple firearms offenses. The arrest occurred in Kingstown on May 9, 2024.

Mr. Francois is accused with the unlawful possession of one (1) 12-gauge firearm without a license, as mandated under the Firearms Act. Additionally, he was found with ten (10) rounds of 12-gauge ammunition, also without the required license. Further investigations revealed one (1) AR-15 rifle in his possession, which is categorized as a prohibited weapon under the Firearms Act and was held without the authorization of the minister. Alongside this, twenty-three (23) rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition were discovered, adding to the violations.

Rogen Francois appeared before the Calliaqua Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 10, 2024, where he pleaded not guilty to the offenses. He was granted bail in the sum of $15,000 ECC with the conditions that he surrenders all travel documents and report to the Chateaubelair Police Station every Monday and Thursday between 7AM and 6PM.

The matter has been transferred to the Serious Offences Court and is pending trial.