TCI: 2 female minors die in suspect carbon monoxide poisoning incident

Girls 6 & 7 die in suspect carbon monoxide poisoning incident

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two female minors on December 24 has been launched by the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force.

A call was made to the Police Control Room at around 5.39 based on the first reports that had been received. Officers were sent to the Five Cays neighborhood’s Club Med Housing neighborhood.

Two female youngsters, aged six and seven, were found by the officers to be unresponsive. A third female juvenile, aged twelve, was taken to the Cheshire Hall Medical Center and is still there in a bad condition.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police Grantley Williams, head of the RTCIPF’s Safeguarding and Public Protection Unit (SPPU), the tragedy may have been caused by carbon monoxide poisoning because a generator was being used at the residence.

“The police are warning the public that using generators in enclosed places is quite risky. Carbon monoxide poisoning can result in fatalities; the effects of such a deadly gas are likely to go undetected until it is too late”.

Multiple interviews regarding this occurrence are being conducted by the SPPU and the Department of Social Development. As part of the inquiry, one person is still being held in custody.

Anyone with information on this unfortunate occurrence is asked to call investigators at (649) 232-6696 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers, according to the RTCIPF and DSD.

Source : TCI Police