TCI: Two shot & killed in Grace Bay, police seek public assistance

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force (RT&CIPF) is actively investigating two fatal shooting incidents and a wounding that occurred yesterday (January 18) at approximately 10:00 p.m. near a popular restaurant on Grace Bay Road.

Acting Commissioner Rodney Adams said, “Preliminary investigations revealed that the Police Control Room received reports of gunfire being heard in the vicinity of a Bar along Grace Bay Road. Officers of the RT&CIPF were immediately deployed, along with medical personnel.

“Responding officers discovered three individuals injured during the shooting, one of whom succumbed to injuries at the scene while the other at the hospital. A third victim, who has been identified as a 29-year-old male, is undergoing medical treatment.

“The deceased have been identified as Shamone Duncan, 50, a visitor from the United States and Dario Stubbs, 30, a TCI resident. There is no evidence to suggest that Ms Duncan, Mr Stubbs or the wounded victim were the targets of this incident. I wish to take this opportunity to extend my deepest condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased. The RT&CIPF will continue to provide victim support resources to those devastated by these incidents. We condemn this violence and will remain resolute in our pursuit of the person(s) responsible for this despicable act”.

The RT&CIPF is appealing to anyone who may have been in the vicinity around the time of the incident to come forward with information. Witness accounts, video footage, or any details, no matter how small, could be critical to the investigation.

Please call the Serious Crime Unit at 231-1842 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-8477 to anonymously provide information on these incidents.