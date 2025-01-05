TCI: Jimkelly Joseph Found Dead Following Vessel Incident

The body of JIMKELLY JOSEPH has been recovered. Mr Joseph, 32, was found around 9:10 am near Morley’s Reef. The deceased was among three individuals who left shore yesterday afternoon in a blue and white vessel with a single outboard engine.

Based on preliminary investigations, shortly after 3:00 PM yesterday, the Police Control Room received a report of a vessel in distress which had departed Cooper Jack Bay.

The vessel experienced engine failure and began taking on water in the bow. Three males, including a 9-year-old minor, were onboard.

With the swift response of volunteers and the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force (RT&CIPF) Marine Unit, two individuals—a male in his mid-twenties and a minor—were successfully rescued and transported to Cheshire Hall Medical Center for medical evaluation.

Due to low visibility, search efforts to locate Mr Joseph had to be suspended shortly after 9:30 pm. The recovery efforts continued this morning, resulting in the discovery of Mr. Joseph’s body.

The Force Executive extends their deepest condolences to the families and friends of Mr. Joseph. We know this is a difficult period, and we pray for God’s continued strength to guide you.

Additionally, the RT&CIPF wishes to thank all volunteer groups, the United States Coast Guard, the Air Support Unit and the Department of Fisheries, who were engaged in the search operation.