TCI’s AG calls for stronger Commonwealth partnership on global security

TCI’s AG calls for greater collaboration across the Commonwealth to tackle global security concerns

Increased global interdependence means there must be more progress towards strengthening the global system of collective security, Turks and Caicos Attorney General Hon. Rhondalee Braithwaite-Knowles OBE KC outlined to Commonwealth parliamentarians today.

Hon. Rhondalee Braithwaite-Knowles OBE KC addressed over 30 parliamentarians from 18 legislatures (including Belize, St Lucia, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Cayman Islands and Turks & Caicos Islands) as part of the Conference on the Scrutiny of National Security Legislation organised by the UK Branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA UK).

Global developments of the past years have highlighted the fast-evolving nature of security threats in the 21st century. The gathering of parliamentarians, which takes place in the UK Parliament from 1-3 November, will be a unique opportunity for delegates to equip themselves with the skills to shape and scrutinise legislation within rapidly changing local and international security landscapes.

The programme will address risks to cyber security and climate security, consider challenges to security from both conventional and non-conventional conflict, and discuss the prevention of violence against women and girls in conflict.

The Attorney General of the Turks and Caicos Islands, Hon. Rhondalee Braithwaite-Knowles OBE KC stated:

‘The global community stands to benefit from greater intra-states collaboration and cooperation, for greater interaction will help build trust and confidence.

National and regional security breakdowns are a global security problem. Therefore, it is in the interest of all that no national security challenge be allowed to escalate into a global problem.’

Her keynote speech, which opened the Conference alongside Chair of the UK Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Select Committee, Alicia Kearns MP, highlighted that security concerns stretch outside of traditional notions of national military power to areas like the economy, food, health, and the environment. The speech explored how all these issues call for more cooperation among states to achieve effective solutions.

Security is one of CPA UK’s five priority themes, working for a safe and secure Commonwealth. CPA UK works with Parliaments to support their activities on security by increasing awareness on the most salient issues and building capacity to support parliamentarians with their responsibilities to legislate, ensure policy scrutiny and oversight, budget approval, and constituency engagement.