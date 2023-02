The Tobago Cays Marine Park has placed a ban on anchoring at Petit Tabac.

In recent times we have noticed significant damages to corals caused by the anchoring of yachts in and around the Petit Tabac area.

Considering this, the Tobago Cays Marine Park has placed a ban on ALL anchoring in that area with immediate effect.

We encourage all yachts to anchor within the lagoon area of the park and use their dinghies or a local water taxi to ferry passengers who wish to visit Petit Tabac.