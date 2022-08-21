SVG: Teacher re-applying questions $1500 salary on form – Sayers

An unvaccinated teacher re-applying for a job in the education sector is concerned about a monthly payment of $1500, half of their previous salary.

Former MP for central Kingstown Conrad Sayers brought this to light on WEFM’s Issue At Hand Program on Sunday.

“Upon receiving a re-application form, a teacher who did not take the vaccine and made about $3000 per month noticed a salary of $1500”.

“The teacher told me the form said they would receive $1500 if they reapplied. They said it is impossible for them to work for $1500 per month, and I completely understand why they told me that”.

“I told them that couldn’t be right, these forms must be for persons replacing teachers who left the system”.

According to Sayers, he hasn’t heard anyone else address this, so he wants to know what’s going on.

“It is a serious matter and I know the Prime Minister said none of your benefits would be interfered with, so this needs to be addressed. Somebody may have given the person the wrong form and that could be like a fly in the ointment of the whole program”, Sayers said.

Sayers served as a Government Senator and Deputy Speaker from 9 July 1998 to 24 September 1998. On 3 December 1998, he was appointed Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tourism and Information, and continued to serve in that role until 11 January 2001.

In 2001, he successfully contested the Central Kingstown seat for the Unity Labour Party (ULP) and retained his seat in the 2005 election.