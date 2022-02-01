Teachers Union invites nominations for upcoming elections

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers’ Union (SVGTU) invites interested members to submit the relevant completed nomination documents for the Union’s upcoming General Elections by close of business on Friday, 4th February 2022.

The executive positions that will be contested on Tuesday, 22nd February and Wednesday, 23rd February 2022 are:

President

1 st Vice President

Vice President 2 nd Vice President

Vice President General Secretary

Assistant General Secretary

Treasurer

Public Relations Officer

Committee Members

Persons elected at these elections will serve on the Union’s Executive for the 2022 – 2024 biennium and will be installed at the Union’s 22nd Biennial Convention which will be held in April 2022.

Nominations forms are available at all educational institutions across the country and at the SVGTU’s office at Mc Kies Hill. Completed forms can be sent via email to [email protected]