Teachers who reapply and are accepted will receive all their benefits

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves urged teachers on Wednesday to ignore the Union’s message and reapply for teaching jobs.

Those who reapply and are accepted will receive all their benefits, said Gonsalves.

“Your pension benefits will not be affected. Teachers who reapply, that is, teachers who had abandoned their jobs, their previous service will be added with the current service.”

Despite already making this point, Gonsalves said Union officials fail to listen.

