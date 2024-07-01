Team SVG Robotics Shines in Athens with Robot ‘Octavius

Team SVG Triumphs at FIRST Global Challenge Over Four Days of Intense Competition

In an impressive display of innovation and teamwork, Team SVG Robotics emerged victorious at the FIRST Global Challenge held from the 26th to 29th of September, 2024 in Athens, Greece. The team—comprising Shekinah Campbell, Nolandre Dallaway, Jordin Harrington, J-Don Matthews and Nicholai Williams, under the guidance of mentors Brodlon Daniel and Ozni Daniel—stood out by securing 1st place in the OECS and finishing 2nd in the Caribbean, only behind Puerto Rico. With their robot, Octavius, they powered through various challenges and earned top spots, demonstrating innovation and skill throughout the competition.

At the start of the competition, Team SVG was ranked 176th out of 180 teams. However, their perseverance and strategic gameplay quickly began to show results. Unfortunately, due to a logistical oversight the team missed their first match. Despite this, the team was able to climb to 47th place as the competition progressed, thanks to strong performances in subsequent rounds. By the end of the second day, they had already made significant strides towards the top by becoming leaders of their alliances.

Throughout the competition, teams were randomly placed in three-team alliances to tackle the game. In each of their alliances, the St. Vincent team was a key contributor, responsible for an average of 70% of the total alliance scores in all matches that they played. This consistent performance demonstrated their strategic importance in every match, making them the backbone of many successful alliances and their robot a machine to be envied.

Octavius was the star of the competition, showcasing groundbreaking innovations such as a modified 4 stage cascade lift, a ‘gate’ for scoring balls and its side arms. Its ability to hold six balls at a time allowed the team to score heavily in each challenge. The robot’s versatility (its ability to do any task on the field if needed) and precision made it one of the most reliable and effective machines in the competition, enabling the team to outperform many of their competitors.

None of this success would have been possible without the generous support of sponsors including NTRC, St. Vincent Manufacturing Company, OT Tyre Lt, FLOW, TCCU, Gibbsons Building supplies, VINLEC, Invest SVG, Bickles, GECCU, National Lottery and CWSA. Their contributions provided the necessary resources for the team to compete at a high level.

With FIRST Global Challenge 2025 on the horizon, Team SVG Robotics looks forward to another successful season. Until then, they are already planning for their interactive demonstration of their robot, Octavius, at the 2025 VINLEC science fair.

The success at FIRST Global Challenge is a testament to the hard work, creativity, and determination of Team SVG. Their 1st place finish in the OECS and 2nd place overall in the Caribbean proves that they are a force to be reckoned with. Backed by the support of sponsors their sponsors, this team is destined for even greater heights as they continue to innovate and inspire in the world of robotics.