Kevin George death: One charged with murder, the other with manslaughter

Police Report

Regarding the stabbing incident that occurred on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Diamond which left Kevin George, 27 years old Labourer of Diamond dead, and Tearon James warded at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Police have arrested and charged Tearon James, a 24-year-old Labourer of Diamond with Murder and Lesroy Stapleton, a 24-year-old Labourer of Diamond with the offence of Manslaughter.

Both Accused appeared before the Serious Offences Court on Monday, February 1, 2022. James was remanded into Custody at Her Majesty’s Prison while Stapleton was granted bail in the sum of thirty thousand dollars with one surety.

Stapleton was ordered to surrender all travel documents and report to the Stubbs Police Station every Monday and Thursday between 6 am and 6 pm. Stop notices were also placed at all ports of entry.