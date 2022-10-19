Tedra Kirby, head of the local Chevening Alumni, says, ‘The Time Is Now’

Vincentians are being urged to act now and apply for the United Kingdom government’s prestigious Chevening scholarship, which affords scholars the opportunity to pursue a one-year taught Masters degree at a UK university.

Local Alumni Head, B. Tedra Kirby, is urging locals who are eligible for the scholarship to apply during the current application window, which closes on November 1st, 12:00GMT/ 8:00am AST (local time). Kirby, who was appointed alumni head last year, says “We know there exists a plethora of Vincentians who are eligable and will make very competitive and compelling candidates.

Just this year we’ve had the biggest Vincentian selection in a single scholarship cycle, taking 4 of the 14 scholarships awarded to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, so the evidence is clear: St. Vincent & the Grenadines has a lot to offer in terms of quality applications.

Stop thinking “I’ll apply next year” because you can’t predict the future, but you can act in the present and apply now and take full advantage of this opportunity.” She is encouraging those interested in applying to attend a Chevening information Zoom session on Thursday October 20th 2022 at 6:00pm AST.

The session, which is hosted by the British High Commission Bridgetown in partnership with the UWI Cavehill and UWI Open Campus, can be accessed using Zoom Meeting ID 987 1184 5502, passcode 357 344. Kirby is also urging eligible Vincentians to visit the www.chevening.org to find out more about the scholarship, and to contact the local alumni via [email protected] or past or present Chevening scholars for guidance.

In August 2022 Vincentians Nafesha Richardson, Shafique Sam, Maxron Holder and Shernell Hadaway were awarded Chevening scholarships and are currently pursuing their Masters in the UK. Recently the alumni welcomed home 2021 scholars Lorielle Robertson and Julonna Peterson.

Source : API