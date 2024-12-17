Tedroy McRee Charged with Multiple Counts of Fraud

Chauffeur Charged with Multiple Counts of Deception

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has arrested and charged Tedroy McRee, a 40-year-old Chauffeur of Penniston/Georgetown, with multiple counts of deception.

Investigations revealed that McRee dishonestly obtained a total sum of $20,550.00 ECC in cash by deception from three individuals, intending to permanently deprive them of the funds. The charges are as follows:

Between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on July 27, 2024, McRee dishonestly obtained $1,600.00 ECC in cash from a 34-year-old Economist of North Union at Kingstown.

Between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on August 8, 2024, he dishonestly obtained $2,200.00 ECC in cash from the same individual at Kingstown.

Between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on September 4, 2024, McRee dishonestly obtained $1,200.00 ECC in cash from the same individual at Kingstown.

Further investigations uncovered additional incidents involving a second individual, a 56-year-old Accountant of Mt. Pleasant, Bequia. McRee was charged as follows:

At 10:30 a.m. on September 10, 2024, McRee dishonestly obtained $1,860.00 ECC in cash at Georgetown.

At 12:58 p.m. on September 17, 2024, he dishonestly obtained $1,450.00 ECC in cash at Georgetown.

At 10:39 a.m. on September 19, 2024, McRee dishonestly obtained $1,070.00 ECC in cash at Georgetown.

At 12:27 p.m. on October 3, 2024, he dishonestly obtained $1,650.00 ECC in cash at Georgetown.

At 1:38 p.m. on October 9, 2024, McRee dishonestly obtained $800.00 ECC in cash at Georgetown.

At 8:00 a.m. on November 3, 2024, McRee dishonestly obtained $770.00 ECC in cash at Georgetown.

Additionally, McRee was charged with three counts of deception involving a third individual, a 23-year-old Purchasing Officer of Bequia. The details are as follows:

At 1:30 p.m. on October 14, 2024, McRee dishonestly obtained $2,500.00 ECC in cash at Georgetown.

At 11:40 a.m. on October 18, 2024, he dishonestly obtained $1,950.00 ECC in cash at Georgetown.

At 12:45 p.m. on October 22, 2024, he dishonestly obtained $1,780.00 ECC in cash at Georgetown.

At 1:43 p.m. on November 1, 2024, McRee dishonestly obtained $720.00 ECC in cash at Georgetown.

McRee appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate’s Court on December 16, 2024. For the first three counts of deception, involving sums obtained from a 34-year-old Economist of North Union, McRee pleaded not guilty. He was granted bail in the sum of $10,000 with one surety and ordered to report to the Vermont Police Station every Tuesday between 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM. The trial for these charges is scheduled for May 22, 2025.

Regarding the next five counts, which involved sums obtained from a 56-year-old Accountant of Mt. Pleasant, Bequia, the matter was adjourned and transferred to the Biabou Magistrate’s Court for hearing on January 22, 2025. McRee was granted composite bail in the sum of $10,000 with one surety and further ordered to have no contact with the virtual complainant (VC).

For several other charges, McRee pleaded guilty and received the following sentences:

Ordered to compensate the VC $1,785 forthwith or serve 1 week at His Majesty’s Prison (HMP).

Ordered to compensate the VC $1,403 forthwith or serve 1 year at HMP. Ordered to compensate the VC $1,133 forthwith or serve 1 year at HMP.

Ordered to compensate the VC $2,193 forthwith or serve 1 year at HMP.

Ordered to compensate the VC $1,983 forthwith or serve 1 year at HMP.

Ordered to compensate the VC $1,103 forthwith or serve 1 year at HMP.

The RSVGPF continues to encourage the public to come forward with any additional information relevant to this case. All information received will be handled with the strictest confidentiality.