SVG: Teen and two pregnant women admitted to COVID-19 ward

A teenager and two pregnant women were admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital in Kingstown, St Vincent.

The latest report from the Ministry of Health says there are currently no patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. Twenty-eight (28) patients are admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, two (2) of whom are pregnant and one (1) of whom is younger than eighteen.

Six (6) of the admitted patients are vaccinated, two (2) patients are partially vaccinated, and twenty (20) patients are unvaccinated.

New Cases

Eighteen (18) new PCR COVID-19 positive cases were reported from twenty-nine (29) samples collected on Wednesday January 19th, 2022, resulting in a positivity of 62.1%. Fifty (50) new rapid antigen-positive results were reported from flu clinics on January 19th, 2022.

Thirteen (13) new PCR COVID-19 positive cases were reported from twenty-six (26) samples collected on Thursday January 20th, 2022, resulting in a positivity of 50.0%. Forty-five (45) new rapid antigen positive results were reported from flu clinics on January 20th, 2022.

The current COVID-19 testing algorithm, based on the WHO recommendations appropriate for this phase on the current outbreak, reduces the number of RT-PCR tests conducted, relying more on rapid antigen and clinical diagnosis.

Summary

Twenty-three (23) recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Eight hundred and eighty- one cases are currently active and ninety (90) persons with COVID-19 have died. Six thousand six hundred and forty-six (6646) cases of COVID-19 and five thousand and six hundred and seventy-five (5675) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

In view of the confirmed presence of the Omicron as the dominant variant in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols and recommendations by everyone are strongly recommended. The public is reminded to always wear a properly fitting mask, get vaccinated and boosted and seek care early.