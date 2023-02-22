On 21 February J-ron Isaacs, 21, and Anthonio Ferdinand, 22, both Chateaubelair Farmers, were arrested and charged with the offence of Theft.

The defendants are accused of stealing three (3) Ewe sheep valued at $1,500.00ECC between 6:00 pm on 20.02.23 and 7:00 am on 21.02.23 at Richmond.

The defendants are expected to appear at the Chatateuabelair Magistrate Court to answer the charge.

Redemption Sharpes teenagers accused of Wounding

Azriah Sutherland, 16, and Kamanie Myers, 18, both of Redemption Sharpes, were arrested by Police on February 21, 2023, and charged with the offence of Wounding.

The defendants are accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding a 35-year-old Unemployed of Vermont by striking him to the back of his head with a piece of wood in Kingstown at about 3:30 pm on 09.02.23.

Caesar is expected to appear at the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.

Source : RSVGPF