Updated: November 16, 2023 – 9:01 PM

South Rivers Gets New Temporary Clinic

On Saturday, November 11, a newly established temporary clinic was inaugurated in South Rivers, with a total cost over $500,000.

The temporary clinic was jointly worked on by BRAGSA, a governmental agency, and Marcus James, a local contractor.

The relocation of staff to the new clinic is underway, while the old clinic is undergoing restoration efforts to be repurposed into a health and wellness centre catering to the neighbouring communities. The establishment of the permanent clinic is scheduled to commence in the year 2024.

According to Health Planner David Latchman, the establishment of the temporary clinic aligns with the government’s efforts to modernise the healthcare sector, encompassing the renovation of clinics around St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The forthcoming establishment of the South Rivers clinic is set to get financial support from the Saudi Development Fund, with the necessary site acquisition for construction having already been completed.

The architectural plans for the clinic encompass provisions for the habitation of medical practitioners, including doctors and nurses. certain level of performance will be achieved.

The government has additionally outlined its intentions to develop a contemporary facility to accommodate elderly individuals with limited financial means. This initiative is projected to incur a financial outlay ranging from $10 to $13 million, and will be designed to accommodate a total of 120 rooms.