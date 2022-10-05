St Vincent calls for immediate action on Taiwan’s UN inclusion

St Vincent were among ten of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies on Tuesday that sent a joint letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in support of the nation’s call to be included in the organization.

In the letter, the allies called on the UN to take immediate action to address the unjustified exclusion of Taiwan’s 23.5 million people from the UN system.

It also urged the UN to immediately rectify its discriminatory policy against Taiwanese passport holders, and ensure that Taiwan can participate in meetings, mechanisms and activities related to the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The letter was sent by Inga Rhonda King, permanent representative of St Vincent and the Grenadines to the UN, Carlos Fuller, Belize’s permanent representative to the UN, and Thamie Dlamini, Eswatini’s permanent representative to the UN.

Taiwan has made significant contributions to the world’s peace and stability, and should not be excluded from the UN system, King said.

The voices of the 23 million people of Taiwan cannot be heard by the UN directly, which is why its diplomatic allies have to relay their voices to the international organization, Fuller said.

Taiwan’s diplomatic allies and other like-minded countries stand in solidarity with Taiwan, hoping it can play a more active role in the international community, Dlamini said.

The letter was signed by Belize, Eswatini, Haiti, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Tuvalu.