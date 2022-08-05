(MCF-BTI Grant Loan Project ). A Grant-Loan Project to propel the business ideas of ten young entrepreneurs in skill areas recently commenced with an official handover of tools and equipment.

The Barrouallie Technical Institute (BTI), which has laid the groundwork in providing training for budding businessmen and women and will monitor them over the course of the upcoming academic year, is partnering with the Mustique Charitable Foundation (MCF). MCF has pumped a total of $EC 22,202.00 into the initiative.

The business areas in focus are Garment Production, Amenity Horticulture, Cake Baking and Decorating, Housekeeping and Front Office Operation, and the beneficiaries are expected to adhere to clearly articulated provisions of the grant-loan agreement.

These include participating in at least three training sessions organized by the Center for Enterprise Development even upon completion of their training at the BTI and presenting to the institute financial records on a quarterly basis for the first year of operation to reflect the return on the investment.

The ceremony to officially hand over the tools and equipment was held on Friday 29 July 2022 at the Barrouallie Learning Resource Centre.