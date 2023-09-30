Tennessee teacher charged with rape rearrested for telling victim he’ll ‘regret doing this’

A former Tennessee elementary school teacher and mother of two charged with raping a child was rearrested Thursday for allegedly attempting to coerce her victim.

Covington Police arrested Alissa McCommon, 38, at her home Thursday and charged her with coercion of a witness, aggravated stalking and harassment.

“The evidence indicates McCommon texted a victim, using a specific code word known to the juvenile as a code word McCommon would previously utilize to confirm that the juvenile was alone, often before sending nude photographs on SnapChat,” Covington Police said in a statement.

McCommon is currently being held at the Tipton County Jail without bond pending her next court appearance.

Source : Yahoo News