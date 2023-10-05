Tensions between Belizean and Mayan villages over land have risen

The Government of Belize is working to ease tensions between two southern villages, Yemeri Grove and neighbouring Laguna over a boundary dispute.

According to reports, over the past three days, both sides have been in conflict over rights to certain land due to the lack of the delimitation of boundaries.

The prime minister says the Cabinet has agreed sometime before the end of the year to set a full date to discuss the Mayan Land Policy, how it is going to be implemented and to do it in such a way that it does not divide the country.

The Nation Kriol Council says it is alarmed by the tensions developing between the Kriol Village of Yemeri Grove and the neighbouring Mayan community of Laguna.

The Council says Yemeri Grove has been in existence for over nine decades and its villagers have always existed peacefully with its neighbouring Mayan communities.

The National Kriol Council is calling on the Mayan leadership to commit to finding a balanced solution to the difficulties being faced by the villagers of Yemeri Grove and Laguna.

The Council says it is aware the 2015 CCJ Consent Order among other things, requires the government to develop mechanisms for resolving land disputes.