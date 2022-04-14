St Vincent Times

Tesla boss Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter

SOURCE BBC
By Lee Yan LaSur

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has offered to buy Twitter, saying he is the right person to “unlock” the social media platform’s potential.

Musk said he would pay $54.20 per share for Twitter, valuing it at $41 billion.

Musk has recently been revealed to be Twitter’s largest shareholder after he acquired a large stake in the company.

If his offer was not accepted: “I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder”.

There was an apparent filing with the US financial regulator showing that Mr Musk had discussed taking Twitter private in text messages and/or voice messages over the weekend.

On Sunday, Twitter announced that Musk had declined to join the board.

In the messages, Mr Musk said he was not “playing the back-and-forth game” and insisted its shareholders would “love the high price” he was offering for the firm.

In the filing with the US financial regulator Mr Musk said: “I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy.

“However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.”

He added: “Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it.”

Twitter had offered Mr Musk a seat on its board after it emerged that he held a 9.2% stake in the company.

The role was set to become effective last weekend but then Mr Musk decided against taking it.

Lee Yan has worked in the media for 10 years, he covers various news events including sports.

