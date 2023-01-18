SVG Major Crime Unit makes breakthrough in Boxing Day Murder

Tevin Bobb, a 26-year-old Labourer from Ottley Hall, was arrested and charged by officers from the Major Crime Unit for the December 26, 2022, murder of Mekail Charles of the same address.

On Boxing Day, Bobb is accused of shooting Charles in the body with a gun at Pauls Avenue.

Bobb appeared in the Serious Offences Court for arraignment and was remanded into jail at His Majesty’s Prison until the Preliminary Inquiry began (PI).

Source : RSVGPF