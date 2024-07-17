First male Vincentian American Airlines pilot lands at AIA

Tevin Goodrigde DaSilva American Airlines

On Wednesday, First Officer Tevin Goodrigde DaSilva made history as the first Vincentian male to fly an American Airlines into Argyle International Airport.

AIA, in a Facebook post, said:

“We celebrate First Officer Tevin Goodrigde DaSilva for being the first Vincentian male to fly American Airlines into Argyle International Airport today, July 17, 2024.”.

On hand to celebrate his arrival were members of his immediate and extended family, along with Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.

Goodrigde DaSilva is the second Vincnetian in recent times to create history in the field of aviation.

In December 2023, Rochelle Roache-Lanza became the first female Vincentian pilot to fly for American Airlines and create additional history as the first officer on flight 1427, from Miami to St. Vincent.