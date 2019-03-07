THAILAND INTERNATIONAL POSTGRADUATE PROGRAMMES 2019

The Government of Thailand through the Royal Thai Embassy in Ottawa is offering certificate and master’s degree programmes under the Thailand International Postgraduate Programs (TIPP) for 2019.

The full-time scholarship is being offered to five (5) eligible Vincentians from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to pursue studies in Thailand.

The programmes of choice are among a wide range of development-related areas including Sufficiency Economy Philosophy (SEP), Climate Change, Food Security, Public Health, Primary Health Care Management, Environmental Management and Sustainable Energy Management.

The Scholarship programmes ranges from 1 – 2 years.

Interested persons are kindly asked to contact the Service Commissions Department in the Ministerial Building, Kingstown for more information.